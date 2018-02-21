NBA player apologizes for slur in Chinese New Year’s video

Photo: Screenshot of Redick's portion of a video

NBA player JJ Redick has gone to Twitter to offer an apology after a video was posted online with him using a derogatory term toward Chinese people.Tencent contracted the video as part of the montage of 30 NBA players sending Chinese New Year wishes to Chinese fans.In the clip, Redick was heard saying "I wish all of the NBA chink fans of China a happy Chinese New Year…"His section of the video was later deleted after causing an uproar online in China.Redick claims he was tongue tied at the time. However, his initial response did little to quell the anger.

Photo: Screenshot of Redick's apology letter on his Twitter account

He's since gone to Twitter to try to explain the issue further."I was intending to say 'NBA Chinese fans' but it sounded weird in my mind so I change it mid-sentence to 'NBA fans in China.' It came out the wrong way," said Redick in his apology letter, "Had I known it sounded anything like that, I would have been mortified and recorded the greeting over again."Redick also notes he played two exhibition NBA Games in China, saying he loves everything about China, including Chinese history, the culture and the Chinese people.