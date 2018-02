A light show with the theme "Silk Road" is held in Hanshan district of Handan City in north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 20, 2018.Photo:Xinhua

A light show with the theme "Silk Road" is held in Hanshan district of Handan City in north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 20, 2018. Photo:Xinhua

A light show with the theme "Silk Road" is held in Hanshan district of Handan City in north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 20, 2018.Photo:Xinhua