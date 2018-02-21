People injured in rebels' mortar attack in Damascus

A wounded child is seen in a hospital in Damascus, capital of Syria, on Feb.20, 2018. Tens of people have been taken to the hospitals Tuesday due to the intensified rebels' mortar attack that targeted several parts of Damascus as part of an onging military showdown between the rebels and the government forces. Photo:Xinhua

Wounded children are seen in a hospital in Damascus, capital of Syria, on Feb.20, 2018. Tens of people have been taken to the hospitals Tuesday due to the intensified rebels' mortar attack that targeted several parts of Damascus as part of an onging military showdown between the rebels and the government forces. Photo:Xinhua

People get a wounded man into ambulance in Damascus, capital of Syria, on Feb.20, 2018. Tens of people have been taken to the hospitals Tuesday due to the intensified rebels' mortar attack that targeted several parts of Damascus as part of an onging military showdown between the rebels and the government forces. Photo:Xinhua

A wounded woman is seen in a hospital in Damascus, capital of Syria, on Feb.20, 2018. Tens of people have been taken to the hospitals Tuesday due to the intensified rebels' mortar attack that targeted several parts of Damascus as part of an onging military showdown between the rebels and the government forces.Photo:Xinhua