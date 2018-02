Pakistani potters manufacture earthen pots in Pakistan's Peshawar

A man makes traditional pottery at a workshop on the outskirts of northwest Pakistan's Peshawar on Feb. 20, 2018. Pakistani potters, locally known as Kumhars, manufacture earthen pots in rural and suburban areas. Photo:Xinhua

A man makes traditional pottery at a workshop on the outskirts of northwest Pakistan's Peshawar on Feb. 20, 2018. Pakistani potters, locally known as Kumhars, manufacture earthen pots in rural and suburban areas.Photo:Xinhua

A man makes traditional pottery at a workshop on the outskirts of northwest Pakistan's Peshawar on Feb. 20, 2018. Pakistani potters, locally known as Kumhars, manufacture earthen pots in rural and suburban areas. Photo:Xinhua