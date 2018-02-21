Light show held in Xi'an, China's Shaanxi

Drones are about to fly for a light show in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 20, 2018. A total of 300 drones in 2 groups performed a light show in Xi'an on Tuesday night to celebrate the Spring Festival holiday.Photo:Xinhua

Drones are about to fly for a light show in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 20, 2018. A total of 300 drones in 2 groups performed a light show in Xi'an on Tuesday night to celebrate the Spring Festival holiday.Photo:Xinhua

Drones form the shape of Chinese character "Fu", which means good fortune, during a light show in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 20, 2018. A total of 300 drones in 2 groups performed a light show in Xi'an on Tuesday night to celebrate the Spring Festival holiday. Photo:Xinhua

Drones are about to perform a light show in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 20, 2018. A total of 300 drones in 2 groups performed a light show in Xi'an on Tuesday night to celebrate the Spring Festival holiday.Photo:Xinhua