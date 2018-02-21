Navy aviation regiment patrols during Spring Festival holiday

A KJ-200 airborne early warning (AEW) aircraft attached to a Navy aviation regiment under the PLA Northern Theater Command soars over the sky of Jiaodong Peninsula, east China’s Shandong province during an air patrol mission in the 2018 Spring Festival holiday. Photo:eng.chinamil.com.cn

A Y-8 airborne surveillance aircraft attached to a Navy aviation regiment under the PLA Northern Theater Command taxies towards the runway in a military airfield in Jiaodong Peninsula, east China’s Shandong province during an air patrol mission in the 2018 Spring Festival holiday.Photo:eng.chinamil.com.cn

A Y-8 airborne surveillance aircraft attached to a Navy aviation regiment under the PLA Northern Theater Command taxies on the runway in a military airfield in Jiaodong Peninsula, east China’s Shandong province during an air patrol mission in the 2018 Spring Festival holiday.Photo:eng.chinamil.com.cn