Online streaming grows fast under tightened supervision: report

China's online streaming sector continued its rapid growth in 2017 under tightened supervision on the contents, according to a report on China's internet development.
The sector had some 422 million users by the end of 2017, up 22.6 percent from 2016, said a report from the China Internet Network Information Center.
Moreover, 29 percent of China's 772-million online population are watching video game streaming and 28.5 percent watching live reality shows online, the report said.
A separate report from the Ministry of Culture
had disclosed that the revenue from the service reached 30.45 billion yuan (4.8 billion U.S. dollars) last year, up 39 percent from 2016.
Action has been taken to address problems such as the streaming of obscenity, violence and other inappropriate content.
At least 18 live streaming apps was shut down by the cyberspace authority last year.
Earlier this month, the authority blocked the accounts of 1,401 live streamers due to their severe violations.