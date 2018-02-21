Moutai Airport to launch new routes in 2018

An airport named after China's national liquor, Moutai, plans to add another four new routes this year, said the Moutai Group Tuesday.



The airport has handled 1,780 flights with a passenger throughput of nearly 150,000 by the end of January since it opened in Renhuai City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, in October 2017.



Currently it operates eight routes to 13 Chinese cities including Beijing, Tianjin and Shanghai.



The airport aims to operate 12 routes to 20 cities, with a passenger throughput of over 500,000 by the end of the year.



At a cost of 2.4 billion yuan (360 million U.S. dollar), construction of the airport has taken five years.



In 2016, Moutai saw its output reach around 60,000 tonnes, with sales revenues surpassing 38.8 billion yuan and net profits reaching 16.7 billion yuan, up 18.99 percent and 7.84 percent, respectively.





