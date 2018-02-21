East China road accident kills 10, injures 21

An injured receives medical treatment after a traffic accident at a local hospital in Ningdu County of Ganzhou City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 20, 2018. At least 18 people were killed on Wednesday in an expressway pile-up involving dozens of vehicles in Anhui Province, local traffic police said. Ten people were killed and another 21 were injured after an overloaded passenger vehicle skidded off the road in Ganzhou Tuesday morning, local authorities said.Photo:Xinhua
An injured receives medical treatment after a traffic accident at a local hospital in Ningdu County of Ganzhou City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 20, 2018. At least 18 people were killed on Wednesday in an expressway pile-up involving dozens of vehicles in Anhui Province, local traffic police said. Ten people were killed and another 21 were injured after an overloaded passenger vehicle skidded off the road in Ganzhou Tuesday morning, local authorities said. Photo:XinhuaTen people were killed and another 21 were injured after an overloaded passenger vehicle skidded off the road in east China's Jiangxi Province Tuesday morning, local authorities said.