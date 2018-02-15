Dos and don'ts on Chinese New Year's Eve

Chuxi, or Chinese New Year's Eve, falls on the last day of the twelfth Chinese lunar month. It is a major festive day when Chinese people bid farewell to the old and usher in the new.



The familial union feast is held on that night when family members return home from all over the country and the world to dine together. The menu differs in northern and southern China: dumplings, fish and rice cakes tend to make up the most popular dishes on northern Chinese tables while chicken, roast pork and lettuce with oyster sauce prevail in southern China.



Before family members sit down for the feast, they place prepared food on the altar before their ancestors' portraits and bow to show respect.



In some parts of China they worship ancestors a day before the 29th, but a majority of Chinese families pay tribute on Chinese lunar new year's eve.



Another major festive celebration is firecrackers approaching midnight, a tradition that dates back 2,000 years. The noise of the firecrackers is believed to help scare away bad spirits and so bring good fortune.



People are supposed to stay up till midnight on lunar new year's eve. This tradition is said to originate from an ancient China legend that an evil monster attacks people at this time of the year.



Chinese people used to stay up to remain alert for the monster, dress themselves in red clothing and put up red decorations in and outside their houses: Monsters apparently fear the color.



There are taboos on this day: Don't curse or say anything ominous, such as words implying the meaning "death." Don't fetch water from the well. Don't turn off lights when you sleep. Try to be careful and don't smash things.



If you break something, remember to say "sui sui ping 'an," smashing brings peace while picking up the pieces and wrapping them with red paper or cloth. Don't scatter snacks or fruit on the road as some believe the sweetmeats may attract bad spirits.



