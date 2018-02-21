Russian bombers conduct air patrol over Sea of Japan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/2/21 12:26:03
Two Russian strategic bombers conducted an air patrol over the Sea of Japan, local news reported Wednesday, quoting the Russian Defense Ministry.
Two Tu-95MS strategic bombers conducted the patrol over the Sea of Japan and the western part of the Pacific Ocean, the ministry said.
They were escorted by Japanese F-4, F-15 and F-16 fighter jets, it said.
The operation was carried out in accordance with international regulations on the use of airspace over neutral waters, it added.