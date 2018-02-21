Russian bombers conduct air patrol over Sea of Japan

Two Russian strategic bombers conducted an air patrol over the Sea of Japan, local news reported Wednesday, quoting the Russian Defense Ministry.



Two Tu-95MS strategic bombers conducted the patrol over the Sea of Japan and the western part of the Pacific Ocean, the ministry said.



They were escorted by Japanese F-4, F-15 and F-16 fighter jets, it said.



The operation was carried out in accordance with international regulations on the use of airspace over neutral waters, it added.

