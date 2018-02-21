US says DPRK cancels meeting with Pence at Winter Olympics

US Vice President Mike Pence was set to meet with officials from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) during the Winter Olympics in South Korea but Pyongyang canceled the meeting, US media reported Tuesday, citing Pence's office.
Pence, who led the US delegation to the Winter Games in South Korea's PyeongChang, was expected to meet with Kim Yong Nam, president of the Presidium of the DPRK Supreme People's Assembly, and Kim Yo Jong, the younger sister of DPRK leader Kim Jong Un, on Feb. 10.
Pyongyang's withdrawal came after Pence threatened to slap the "toughest and most aggressive" sanctions on the DPRK on Feb. 7 in Tokyo, the first stop of his five-day trip to Asia.
According to The Washington Post, the DPRK called off the meeting less than two hours before it was to take place.
While attending the Winter Olympics, Pence avoided interactions with DPRK officials in public.
In an interview aboard Air Force Two on the way home from PyeongChang, Pence told a US reporter that while keeping maximum pressure on the DPRK, the United States and South Korea agreed to further engage with Pyongyang.
The DPRK sent its athletes and cheerleaders as well as a high-ranking delegation to PyeongChang, showing its willingness to improve inter-Korean relations and ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula
.
Kim Yo Jong also delivered the DPRK leader's invitation to South Korean President Moon Jae-in
to visit Pyongyang at a convenient time, opening a possibility for the third inter-Korean summit meeting.