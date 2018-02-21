Military funeral held for the Chinese-American hero Peter Wang who was killed in the Parkland school shooting

Peter Wang, the JROTC member who sacrificed his life while in uniform to save others during the Parkland school shooting, was awarded the JROTC Heroism Medal at his funeral on Feb 20 in North Lauderdale, FL. He was also posthumously admitted to the class of 2025 at his dream school, West Point Academy. Pictured is Peter's younger brother Alex holding the portrait of Peter at his funeral. Photo: VCG





Hundreds of mourners gathered at Wang's funeral. Soldiers, dressed in full uniform, stood by his flag-draped coffin to pay their respects on Feb 20, FL. Photo: VCG