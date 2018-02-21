Railway stations see return passenger flow peak

A crowd of passengers queues up for the train in Bozhou railway station, East China’s Anhui Province, on Feb 20. According to the China Railway Corporation, the national railway is expected to serve 10.6 million passenger trips, an increase of 8.3% over the same period as last year. Photo: Xinhua

A crowd of passengers arrives at Wuchang Railway Station, Central China’s Hubei Province, on Feb 20. Photo: Xinhua

Passengers carrying packages and luggage, arrived at the train platform at Guilin Railway Station, South China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Feb 20. Photo: Xinhua