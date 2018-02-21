Folk artists perform Dashuhua to celebrate Spring Festival in Hebei

Visitors watch the performance of Dashuhua in Yuxian County, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 20, 2018. Dashuhua is a local tradition involving pouring molten iron to create a fiery visual spectacle. It is also a festive event to pray for a good life in the coming year. Photo:Xinhua

