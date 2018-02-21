Riachuelo Class submarine enters final assembly phase in Brazil

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/2/21 14:28:23

Image provided by Brazil's Presidency, shows Brazilian President Michel Temer (L, Front), holding a scale model of a submarine, joined by the Commander of the Navy of Brazil, while heading the launching ceremony for the final assembly phase of the Riachuelo Class submarine, at the Shipyard and Naval Base (SNB) of Itaguai, in the municipality of Itaguai, Brazil, on Feb. 20, 2018. Photo:Xinhua


 

Image provided by Brazil's Presidency, shows Brazilian President Michel Temer (C), heading the launching ceremony for the final assembly phase of the Riachuelo Class submarine, at the Shipyard and Naval Base (SNB) of Itaguai, in the municipality of Itaguai, Brazil, on Feb. 20, 2018.Photo:Xinhua


 

Image provided by Brazil's Presidency, shows Brazilian President Michel Temer (3rd R, Front), heading the launching ceremony for the final assembly phase of the Riachuelo Class submarine, at the Shipyard and Naval Base (SNB) of Itaguai, in the municipality of Itaguai, Brazil, on Feb. 20, 2018.Photo:Xinhua


 

Image provided by Brazil's Presidency, shows the launching ceremony for the final assembly phase of the Riachuelo Class submarine, at the Shipyard and Naval Base (SNB) of Itaguai, in the municipality of Itaguai, Brazil, on Feb. 20, 2018. Photo:Xinhua


 

