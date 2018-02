Macaques enjoying the hot springs attracts visitors in Nagano, Japan

A troop of Japanese macaques, also called “snow monkeys”, are seen soaking leisurely in an open-air hot spring in Nagano, Japan. Pictured is one monkey trying to massage its companion. Photo: Chinanews.com

A troop of Japanese macaques, also called “snow monkeys”, are seen soaking leisurely in an open-air hot spring in Nagano, Japan. Pictured is a monkey scrubbing the back of its companion. Photo: Chinanews.com

A troop of Japanese macaques, also called “snow monkeys”, are seen soaking leisurely in an open-air hot spring in Nagano, Japan. Photo: Chinanews.com

A troop of Japanese macaques, also called “snow monkeys”, are seen soaking leisurely in an open-air hot spring in Nagano, Japan. Photo: Chinanews.com

A troop of Japanese macaques, also called “snow monkeys”, are seen soaking leisurely in an open-air hot spring in Nagano, Japan. Photo: Chinanews.com