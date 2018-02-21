Aerial photography of breathtaking Cole flowers

Two women are taking photos among blossoms at the Cole production base in Yanzhou village, east China’s Jiangxi Province, on Feb 19. The Cole blossoms, which covers an area of 100,000 mu (6667 hectares), are vying to be the top attraction for the early spring. Photo: Chinanews.com

