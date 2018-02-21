Hollywood moguls voice support for student march against gun violence

Following movie star George Clooney, three Hollywood heavyweights, Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg and Jeffrey Katzenberg, pledged Tuesday to donate a half million US dollars each to a student-sponsored match against gun violence.



Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney, a powerful human rights attorney, released a statement Tuesday morning, saying that the "March For Our Lives", organized by five brave students who survived the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida on Feb. 14, had their full backing and the couple will donate 500,000 dollars for it.



The march will be launched on the nation's capital and other cities next month in support of gun control. The Clooneys vowed to walk with the demonstrators shoulder by shoulder then.



Hours later, veteran studio chief Katzenberg released a statement as well. "We will join Amal and George Clooney on March 24 to stand alongside these remarkable young people. We are also donating $500,000 to March for Our Lives to support this historic event," the statement read.



"Marilyn and I are proud to stand with the brave young leaders from Parkland, Florida, who have taken their pain and grief and turned it into action," the statement read.



Winfrey tweeted her echo to Clooneys' move and promised to donate 500,000 dollars to the march.



"George and Amal, I couldn't agree with you more. I am joining forces with you and will match your $500,000 donation to 'March For Our Lives'. These inspiring young people remind me of the Freedom Riders of the 60s who also said we've had ENOUGH and our voices will be heard," tweeted Winfey.



Hollywoord director Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw added their own a half million dollar donation to the march, saying "the young students in Florida and now across the country are already demonstrating their leadership with a confidence and maturity that belies their ages.



"Kate and I applaud their efforts to take a stand for the benefit of this and future generations," they said in a statement.



Meanwhile, more celebrities showed their support and used their platform to promote the march.



"Cameron good talking to you last night. All of your bravery is amazing. I stand with you guys. #march24 #marchforourlives," singer Justin Bieber tweeted Tuesday morning.



"On March 24, students are leading marches in DC and across the country to demand that lawmakers do their jobs and take action to prevent gun violence. Get involved. #MarchForOurLives @Everytown," tweeted Amy Schumer.



After the tragedy in Florida, which killed 17 people, many groups called on people to hit the street to advocate an end to gun violence.



The nationwide group "March For Our Lives" on Sunday announced the march to advocate for safer schools and for legislation to "effectively address the gun violence issues that are rampant" across the country.



"Not one more. We cannot allow one more child to be shot at school. We cannot allow one more teacher to make a choice to jump in front of a firing assault rifle to save the lives of students. We cannot allow one more family to wait for a call or text that never comes," the group said in a statement when announcing the march.



"Our schools are unsafe. Our children and teachers are dying. We must make it our top priority to save these lives," the group said in the statement.



"School safety is not a political issue. There cannot be two sides to doing everything in our power to ensure the lives and futures of children who are at risk of dying when they should be learning, playing, and growing," the statement read.



No special interest group or political agenda is more critical than the timely passage of legislation to effectively address gun violence issues, it added.

