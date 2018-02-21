'Hero' status for murderer sparks online controversy

A huge controversy erupted online after a man from China's Shaanxi Province who killed three men on Lunar New Year's eve was hailed a hero as revenge for his mother.

The suspect, Zhang Koukou, 35, stabbed neighbors Wang Zixin and his two sons, Wang Zhengjun and Wang Xiaojun, on February 15 to death in Sanmen village, Hanzhong city. Zhang surrendered on February 17, news site jiemian.com reported.

The case is still under investigation.

Zhang's case has been widely connected with another one 22 years ago, when Zhang's mother was killed with a stick by Wang Zhengjun in 1996.

Zhang was 13 years old when his mother died.

Wang Zhengjun, who was 17 years old then, was sentenced to seven years in jail for deliberately injuring Zhang's mother which led to her death. The verdict only required Wang Zhengjun's father to pay Zhang's family 9,639 yuan for the loss.

According to the Nanzheng court, the verdict took into account the Wang family's financial difficulties and Wang Zhengjun's age.

Zhang's father told thepaper.cn that he had appealed to the intermediate people's court in Hanzhong but has never heard from them since. is father asked Wang's family to pay 42,000 yuan and the death penalty for the killer.