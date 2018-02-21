‘Black Panther’ pounces to top

A Marvel Black Panther figure from the 2018 NY Toy Fair Photo: IC

Marvel's Black Panther opened as the most successful movie with a primarily non-white cast of all time, industry data showed on Tuesday, raising hopes for a new era of storytelling by filmmakers and actors of color.The 18th release in the Marvel Cinematic Universe opened atop the North American box office with a stratospheric $242.2 million take over the four-day President's Day weekend, said box office monitor Exhibitor Relations.Its performance overseas brought the global total to $426.8 million, prompting analysts to conclude it had put to bed for good an old Hollywood adage that "black" movies never make the grade outside of North America."Black Panther's international debut [of $184.6 million] forever slams the door on the myth that predominately black films can't make money overseas," said Jeff Bock, a senior box office analyst at Exhibitor Relations."From a box office perspective, though, I'm not sure I ever believed that. Even going back to Wesley Snipes' Blade trilogy, that series routinely kept pace with the domestic gross, and actually exceeded North America with the trilogy capper."Black Panther, directed by African American filmmaker Ryan Coogler (Creed), features a star-studded, almost entirely black cast led by Chadwick Boseman as the first non-white superhero to get his own stand-alone movie in the franchise.Starring alongside Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o, Boseman plays the titular superhero also known as T'Challa, king and protector of the technologically advanced fictional African nation of Wakanda, an affluent, never-colonized utopia.Domestically, it finished President's Day with $40.2 million, the largest Monday box-office receipts ever, topping previous record-holder Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($40.1 million).Yet to open in the lucrative Chinese and Japanese markets, its various achievements include the second-largest four-day total, also behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($288.1 million) and just ahead of Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($241.6 million).Its four-day total also crushes the 2016 President's Day record of $152.1 million set by Fox's Deadpool, while its three-day opening breaks the highest mark for February and the best for an African American director.The film has been backed to the hilt by Marvel's parent company Disney, benefiting from a muscular $350 million production and marketing budget and months long publicity campaign.This bucks the trend of US studios only committing modest budgets to black-specific movies, out of a belief that white audiences - particularly in the increasingly important foreign markets - will not be interested.Bock said he hoped all discussion regarding skin color and box office performance had been put to an end by Black Panther, giving way to a new era of inclusiveness."Just like Wonder Woman shattered the glass ceiling of females not being able to lead a box-office charge, Black Panther should quell any future arguments that African Americans can't deliver the box office goods in a tentpole film," the analyst told AFP.