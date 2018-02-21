Brazil’s ‘What a shot’ music video stirs debate about glamorizing criminal activity

A viral music video called "What a shot" is stirring debate in Brazil about the glamorization of crime and freedom of expression.



The hit by Jordana Gleise de Jesus Menezes - known as JoJo Todynho - has spawned myriad parody videos on YouTube since it was released in December.



The clips often show children and adults collapsing to the ground as a shot rings out following the lyrics "What a shot," before the person stands up and begins to dance as the music picks up.



The spoofs have revived debate about whether the popular dance music genre from Rio de Janeiro, known as funk, glamorizes violence.



A petition to outlaw funk music because of its explicit treatment of violence, sex and drugs gained more than 20,000 signatures in 2017 but has failed to gain traction.



A city in the northeastern state of Alagoas tried to ban the song being played during Carnival this month, arguing it incited violence. Authorities sought to impose a fine of 2,000 reais ($616) for each violation, but a court stopped the city from punishing musicians before a final ruling is reached, media reports said.

