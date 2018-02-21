Who is the migrant mama in the 2010 Spring Festival photo?

The photo captioned "Mum Will Take You Home, My Child" by Zhou Ke Photo: Courtesy of Zhou Ke

A search is on for the young migrant woman who was the subject of an award-winning and haunting photo taken outside a Chinese railway station during the Spring Festival travel rush in 2010.The photo shows the woman cradling a baby in one hand, holding a bulging and broken knapsack in the other, while hauling a giant homemade backpack that appears to be bigger than she is tall."It breaks my heart to see this struggling mother," Lou Meng, a Beijing-based pregnant mother, told the Global Times.The woman's identity remains a mystery.The photo is again in the public eyes after Xinhua's Sina Weibo account reposted the picture on February 8 asking for information on how the woman is doing eight years on."I think this photo best explains the saying 'Even a delicate woman can be strong when she becomes a mother,'" Zhou told the Global Times on Sunday.Photographer Zhou Ke of the Xinhua News Agency took the photo outside the Nanchang Railway Station in East China's Jiangxi Province. The photo, captioned "Mum Will Take You Home, My Child," was published in more than 50 newspapers across the country and posted on a number of major news portals including xinhuanet.com and people.cn."They [the woman and her child] have been on my mind over the past eight years and I've been constantly looking for them, but unfortunately I still couldn't find them," Zhou told the Global Times.Recalling the day when he captured the moment on the railway station's square eight years ago, Zhou said he was about to leave that morning after he finished his task when he suddenly spotted the mother walking toward him with three or four other women who were carrying their luggage in a similar way."I quickly crouched down and captured the moment with my camera," Zhou said.He didn't have the time to ask her name as the mother hurriedly walked into the station.The photo still resonates with Zhou, who won the top photography prize in the China News Awards in 2010. "Eight years have passed and the baby has grown up. Every time I work during the Spring Festival, I think about them," said Zhou in an interview with local news outlet jxnews.com."I just wanted to know how are they doing. Do they still have to travel between cities and their hometowns like that? I really wish to get in touch with them and photograph them again," said Zhou."I always felt that this was an unfinished story and this feeling became more intense after I became a father," Zhou told the Global Times when asked why he was so insistent on photographing them again.This month's Xinhua post has received nearly 1,000 "likes" but the woman has not yet been found.The reemergence of the photo has sparked a wide range of comments from netizens."A classic photo and the photographer is very sharp," wrote a Sina Weibo user. Others disagreed with exposing the poor mother and child to public attention. "The best way to show care to them is not to interrupt their life," said another netizen.