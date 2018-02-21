Australian classic ‘Picnic at Hanging Rock’ series premieres in Berlin

British actress Natalie Dormer Photo: VCG
The popular myth that Australia's iconic mystery tale Picnic at Hanging Rock
is based on true events should help bring it to a global audience, one of its stars said at the Berlin film festival on Monday.
The story of the strange disappearances of three schoolgirls and their governess at a picnic in the remote Australian bush on Valentine's Day
1900 has been reimagined in a six-part TV drama series.
Its makers promise a fresh take on the unsettling mystery that adds up to a "terrifyingly eerie" supernatural crime drama, with new twists.
"What I love about Picnic at Hanging Rock
is everyone thinks the original novel was based on a true story," said Natalie Dormer, of Game of Thrones
fame, who plays the enigmatic and stern English headmistress Mrs Appleyard.
"It's excellent marketing," Dormer told AFP at the Berlin red carpet premiere.
"It's incredibly spooky, whether it's a true story or not."
Dormer said that the mystery is both "a national treasure for Australia" and "a universal, international story".
"All the themes of liberation and rebellion, of identity, of an inner struggle with yourself - it's full of universal, timeless themes that are not specific just to Australia," she said.
Director Larysa Kondracki said the new version was different from, but respectful of, Lindsay's book or Weir's "canonical" movie, which she labelled "one of the first few films that put Australian cinema on the map".