Nude scenes will never be the same after Weinstein, says top director

Robert Lepage performs an extract from his creation 887. Photo: VCG

Only a few months ago, before the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke, the acclaimed Canadian theater director Robert Lepage would never have thought twice about a nude scene with an actress.But the sexual harassment scandals that have wracked the entertainment industry since the Hollywood mogul's fall have forced the Quebecois master theater maker to rethink how he works.The fact that he was also rehearsing a play, Quills, inspired by the one of the most notorious sexual predators in history - the Marquis de Sade, after whom the word "sadism" was coined - added further fuel for thought.Which is how Lepage found himself recently telling an actress during rehearsals, "'Listen, if I do something inappropriate, tell me."When Lepage first staged his French-language adaptation of the American Doug Wright's play inspired by the libertine de Sade's writings in 2016, he had no such hang-ups.But two years later as he revives the production he created with Jean-Pierre Cloutier at the Theatre de la Colline in Paris, "there are now issues that were not there before," he said.All the more so because Lepage is not just co-directing the play, he is also acting in the production, and having to play out a sex scene with an actress where they are both naked on a cross."When we staged the play in 2016 we never thought about that," Lepage told AFP."Now, of course, we have become more sensitive to this."