Happy birthday:



Good fortune can be yours today, so long as you don't push your luck too far. Taking little risks should not present a problem, but stay away from making any life-altering decisions. Your lucky numbers: 2, 4, 7, 11, 15.



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



It's time for you to step up to the plate and swing for a home run. Others will look to you for inspiration, so make sure you put your best foot forward throughout the day. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Having too much on your plate at one time will end up causing problems at work and at home. It is important for you to strike a balance between these two worlds, otherwise one or the other will suffer. ✭✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



A new path will make itself known to you today. Although it will be important to listen to your heart, don't forget to rely on your head as well. You may find it useful to discuss things with people who have experience in this area and listen to their opinions. ✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Although you feel that helping others is the most natural thing to do, you need to make sure that people do not take advantage of your good nature to walk all over you. Financial security can be yours if you look into investments. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Tonight will be your chance to get out and find an outlet for your stress. Even if friends don't have time to join you, consider striking out on your own. You are bound to meet like-minded individuals during your adventure. ✭✭✭✭



Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Sometimes you have to tear everything down to build something new. If your plans are not working, you may need to admit to yourself that it may be time to start over. ✭✭✭



Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Do everything in your power to avoid confrontation today. There are many pitfalls out there just waiting for you. Use your wit and wisdom to navigate these traps, instead of relying on position or power. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



A decision you make today will have long-lasting ramifications for you and those near and dear to you. Make sure you discuss everything with your family and friends to ensure risk is at a minimum. Romance is in the air. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Someone you work with may need a helping hand today. However, pride may be preventing them from asking for help. Try and find a diplomatic way to get them what they need without being too obvious. ✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Although it is important to know your limitations, you will never truly know what they are unless you try to push yourself beyond your limits now and then. Don't turn away from challenges. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Gray clouds are gathering on the horizon. Don't fret though. So long as you invest time into ensuring you have an adequate emergency fund, you will be able to see your way through this short winter without incident. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



You may have to deal with some unpleasant business today. It would be best for you to take care of things as quickly and efficiently as possible, instead of putting it off. ✭✭✭