Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/2/21 17:18:40

Puzzle





ACROSS

  1 Immediately

  5 One of the "aholics"

  9 Attachment to "over" or "under"

 14 Chantilly item

 15 Zeus' wife

 16 Home with an expansive view

 17 What a dress did to prove it was too tight?

 20 Bring together, as for a cause

 21 Blankety-blank scoundrels

 22 Another name for the Virgin Mary

 25 Umpire's call

 26 Wooster's bane

 28 Do more than avoid

 32 School for would-be priests

 37 Cognizant

 38 How the big-and-tall clothing thief was described?

 41 Take off a tube top?

 42 Poisonous ornamental shrub

 43 Have as an opinion

 44 Sausage units

 46 Was a candidate

 47 Unexcitable and unmoved

 53 "Now hear me good"

 58 It's positively electric

 59 Place to find DNA of a formally dressed man?

 62 Type of house with plenty of meat

 63 Long film with a big cast

 64 Stick for a bounder

 65 Annie of "Designing Women"

 66 Depression in a smooth surface

 67 Parent's "ager"?

DOWN

  1 Holder of wedding pictures

  2 Spa amenity

  3 Sharp-tasting

 4 Green pasta sauce

 5 ___-Town (Midwest city's nickname)

  6 Cooped-up layer

  7 Doggie bag items

  8 Collusion or partnership

  9 "Rome ___ built in a day"

 10 Take, as advice

 11 Historic blocks of time

 12 Wedding or prom rental

 13 Aftermath of baby's spaghetti dinner

 18 What some people take to relax?

 19 Waters of Paris

 23 Bread buttered with ghee

 24 Sensation preceding a migraine

 27 Stockings material

 28 Former cygnet

 29 Difficult

 30 Encourage

 31 Not even once, poetically

 32 Missile type

 33 Eagle over the coast

 34 Pullers of Cinderella's pumpkin

 35 Islamic leader

 36 Quality of winter air

 37 Chicken-king separator

 39 Classes or types

 40 16-Across, for one

 44 Touch down

 45 Made tough by habitual exposure

 46 Smells horrific

 48 Clumsy one

 49 Not suited

 50 Small salmon

 51 Condensed, memorable saying

 52 Acknowledge

 53 Sylvester the cat has one

 54 "Out of the frying pan, ___ the fire"

 55 Editor's cancellation notation

 56 This, ___ and the other

 57 Swiss Guard's charge

 60 Type of cushion

 61 Calendar abbreviation

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus