Puzzle

ACROSS1 Immediately5 One of the "aholics"9 Attachment to "over" or "under"14 Chantilly item15 Zeus' wife16 Home with an expansive view17 What a dress did to prove it was too tight?20 Bring together, as for a cause21 Blankety-blank scoundrels22 Another name for the Virgin Mary25 Umpire's call26 Wooster's bane28 Do more than avoid32 School for would-be priests37 Cognizant38 How the big-and-tall clothing thief was described?41 Take off a tube top?42 Poisonous ornamental shrub43 Have as an opinion44 Sausage units46 Was a candidate47 Unexcitable and unmoved53 "Now hear me good"58 It's positively electric59 Place to find DNA of a formally dressed man?62 Type of house with plenty of meat63 Long film with a big cast64 Stick for a bounder65 Annie of "Designing Women"66 Depression in a smooth surface67 Parent's "ager"?DOWN1 Holder of wedding pictures2 Spa amenity3 Sharp-tasting4 Green pasta sauce5 ___-Town (Midwest city's nickname)6 Cooped-up layer7 Doggie bag items8 Collusion or partnership9 "Rome ___ built in a day"10 Take, as advice11 Historic blocks of time12 Wedding or prom rental13 Aftermath of baby's spaghetti dinner18 What some people take to relax?19 Waters of Paris23 Bread buttered with ghee24 Sensation preceding a migraine27 Stockings material28 Former cygnet29 Difficult30 Encourage31 Not even once, poetically32 Missile type33 Eagle over the coast34 Pullers of Cinderella's pumpkin35 Islamic leader36 Quality of winter air37 Chicken-king separator39 Classes or types40 16-Across, for one44 Touch down45 Made tough by habitual exposure46 Smells horrific48 Clumsy one49 Not suited50 Small salmon51 Condensed, memorable saying52 Acknowledge53 Sylvester the cat has one54 "Out of the frying pan, ___ the fire"55 Editor's cancellation notation56 This, ___ and the other57 Swiss Guard's charge60 Type of cushion61 Calendar abbreviation

Solution