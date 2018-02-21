Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Immediately
5 One of the "aholics"
9 Attachment to "over" or "under"
14 Chantilly item
15 Zeus' wife
16 Home with an expansive view
17 What a dress did to prove it was too tight?
20 Bring together, as for a cause
21 Blankety-blank scoundrels
22 Another name for the Virgin Mary
25 Umpire's call
26 Wooster's bane
28 Do more than avoid
32 School for would-be priests
37 Cognizant
38 How the big-and-tall clothing thief was described?
41 Take off a tube top?
42 Poisonous ornamental shrub
43 Have as an opinion
44 Sausage units
46 Was a candidate
47 Unexcitable and unmoved
53 "Now hear me good"
58 It's positively electric
59 Place to find DNA of a formally dressed man?
62 Type of house with plenty of meat
63 Long film with a big cast
64 Stick for a bounder
65 Annie of "Designing Women"
66 Depression in a smooth surface
67 Parent's "ager"?
DOWN
1 Holder of wedding pictures
2 Spa amenity
3 Sharp-tasting
4 Green pasta sauce
5 ___-Town (Midwest city's nickname)
6 Cooped-up layer
7 Doggie bag items
8 Collusion or partnership
9 "Rome ___ built in a day"
10 Take, as advice
11 Historic blocks of time
12 Wedding or prom rental
13 Aftermath of baby's spaghetti dinner
18 What some people take to relax?
19 Waters of Paris
23 Bread buttered with ghee
24 Sensation preceding a migraine
27 Stockings material
28 Former cygnet
29 Difficult
30 Encourage
31 Not even once, poetically
32 Missile type
33 Eagle over the coast
34 Pullers of Cinderella's pumpkin
35 Islamic leader
36 Quality of winter air
37 Chicken-king separator
39 Classes or types
40 16-Across, for one
44 Touch down
45 Made tough by habitual exposure
46 Smells horrific
48 Clumsy one
49 Not suited
50 Small salmon
51 Condensed, memorable saying
52 Acknowledge
53 Sylvester the cat has one
54 "Out of the frying pan, ___ the fire"
55 Editor's cancellation notation
56 This, ___ and the other
57 Swiss Guard's charge
60 Type of cushion
61 Calendar abbreviation
Solution