Afghan forces kill 3 IS fighters in eastern Kunar province

Afghan security force members take part in a military operation in Sarkanay district of Kunar province, Afghanistan on Feb 19, 2018. At least three Islamic State (IS) fighters have been killed and five others injured during a cleanup operation by security forces in Sarkanay district of Afghanistan's eastern Kunar province, district police chief Mohammad Shuaib said Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua/Emran Waak

