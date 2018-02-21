Philippines slams US intelligence report that tags Duterte as 'regional threat'

The spokesperson of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday slammed the US intelligence community's report that tags the Philippine leader a threat of democracy and human rights.



Harry Roque said in a statement that the US intelligence community's assessment "is myopic and speculative at best."



Countering the report, Roque said Duterte "is no autocrat or has autocratic tendencies," adding "he adheres to the rule of law and remains loyal to the constitution."



Roque said Philippine media are still able to broadcast and print what they want -- "fake news" included, and the judiciary and the legislature are functioning as usual.



Moreover, he said there is no revolutionary government or nationwide martial law, which US intelligence officials are saying that Duterte might declare or impose.



Roque underscores the importance of the social media especially in the daily lives of Filipinos and the necessity for the government to tap social media as a tool to promote its agenda.



"While it is true that the administration uses and maximizes social media to promote government messages and accomplishments, members of the political opposition and other cause-oriented groups use the same media platform to advance their agenda," Roque said.



The spokesperson was reacting to a report released by the US Intelligence Community in its Worldwide Threat Assessment on Feb. 13 that Duterte "will continue to wage his signature campaign against drugs, corruption, and crime."

