10 firms debut on China's "new third board"

China's National Equities Exchange and Quotation (NEEQ), also known as the "new third board," saw 10 new small and medium-sized enterprises last week, NEEQ data released on Wednesday.



The newcomers brought the total number of companies on the board to 11,635, according to the NEEQ data.



From Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, turnover on the board stood at nearly 1.7 billion yuan (about 270 million US dollars).



By Feb. 14, total market value of the board had reached nearly 4.5 trillion yuan.



NEEQ was launched in early 2013 to supplement the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges in serving small and medium-sized enterprises. It is seen as an easy financing channel for small businesses, with low costs and simple listing procedures.

