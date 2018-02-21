AU issues calls for peace, stability in Ethiopia

The African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat on Wednesday called for all Ethiopian stakeholders to refrain from acts that undermine peace and stability.



Ethiopia imposed martial law on Friday for six months following a crippling strike last week in Ethiopia's central Oromia regional state and increasing reports of ethnic clashes across the country.



"I stress the need for all concerned stakeholders to display a spirit of responsibility and refrain from any acts likely to undermine peace and stability," said the statement from Mahamat.



"The Chairperson is confident in the ability of the Ethiopian authorities and people to overcome the challenges at hand and to consolidate the remarkable progress made in the socio-economic development of the country," it further said.



Mahamat also said the AU welcomes steps taken by Ethiopian authorities in January to widen the political and democratic space.



"The stability of Ethiopia is crucial for the well-being of its people, the region and Africa as a whole," said the statement.



Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation, is home to the AU headquarters and is an influential member state in the 55-nation member continental body.



Ethiopia has been facing incessant protests since 2016, especially in three most populous regional states Oromia, Amhara and Southern due to alleged political and economic marginalization.



The unrest that has led to the deaths of hundreds has been dubbed by analysts as the gravest challenge the ruling coalition Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front faced in 25 years.

