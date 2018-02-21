In pics: farming during early spring across China

A farmer works in the field during the early spring at Jiujia Village of Hechi City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Feb 19, 2018. Photo: Xinhua/Zhou Enge

A farmer ploughs the field during the early spring at Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province on Feb 19, 2018. Photo: Xinhua/Long Yi

Farmers tend to their flowers in a field during the early spring at Guyang Village of Majiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province on Feb 19, 2018. Photo: Xinhua/Cai Xingwen

A farmer tends to the flowers on a cherry tree at a special fruits demonstration park during the early spring in Shanting District of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 19, 2018. Photo: Xinhua/Liu Mingxiang