Souvenirs help Palace Museum antiques gain popularity

Nearly 1.87 million antiques at the Palace Museum are best known to people through museum products.



Based on the antiques, museum souvenirs have elements of the new era, according to Wang Yamin, executive deputy curator of the Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City.



As the largest museum of Chinese antiques, collections are divided into 25 categories, including porcelain, painting and calligraphy.



Such collections are precious resources to inspire research, Wang said.



The development team investigated elements favored by the public, as well as needs of people at different ages, he said.



About 15 percent of products are labeled "adorable," while more are "elegant," Wang said.

