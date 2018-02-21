Spooked buffalo shot after run through hospital

A runaway water buffalo was shot and killed by police after it ran through a hospital and sent people fleeing for safety in South China's Guangdong Province.



The water buffalo had come from a nearby village and been frightened by Chinese New Year fireworks, police said.



Surveillance video taken outside shows the hefty livestock stumble up a ramp and into a Jining county hospital lobby on Friday.



Additional video taken from inside the hospital shows the large-horned animal trot past the reception desk before turning a corner down the hall.



Although no humans were injured, police decided to put down the animal for safety reasons.



The Paper

