Temple relic falls short of heaven

Crowds jostled in the courtyard of a Buddhist temple on Chinese New Year's Day for a chance to touch a "lucky gourd."



Though the story varies among locals, it is said the large metal object fell from heaven and is capable of curing disease with a single touch.



At least the falling part is accurate, said a resident monk.



"We used to have a tall pagoda but it fell down," the monk at Baima Temple in Luoyang, Henan Province told Pear Video on Friday.



The rotund object, now rubbed smooth by countless good luck seekers, is the pagoda's metal steeple. "It's all that remains," said the monk.



The revelation didn't stop people from crowding to caress it on Friday.



"It will cure your sore back and legs," said one woman at the temple.



"It's auspicious," an elderly visitor said. "The gourd belongs to a celestial being. It fell from heaven."



Gourds are considered auspicious in China because the pronunciation for gourd "hulu" is a homonym in Chinese for "fortune."



Pear Video

