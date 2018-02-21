Seeing double - Djokovic cheers lookalike Olympic winner

Tennis ace Novak Djokovic has invited French lookalike Winter Olympic champion Pierre Vaultier for a get-together after the snowboard gold medalist noted the resemblance between the two men.



Vaultier told French TV he was a fan of Djokovic and had always wanted to meet the Serbian former world number one.



Djokovic responded swiftly on Twitter with an invitation to the French Open at Roland Garros.



"@pierre_vaultier let's make it happen. See you at RG (Roland Garros)! And congratulations on your Olympic medal(s)!"



Vaultier said the likeness between himself and the tall, dark Djokovic had been raised in the past and added: "When I am watching him play, his expressions and his intonation, I feel like I am watching myself."



The 30-year-old Vaultier won the Olympic snowboard cross gold in Pyeongchang on Thursday, retaining the title he won in Sochi four years earlier.



AFP

