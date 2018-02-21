Arcadia denies sale negotiations with Ruyi

UK-based Arcadia, the owner of fashion brands including Topshop and Miss Selfridge, has denied rumors that the group is in discussions with Chinese textile company Shandong Ruyi to offload all or part of the 50-year fashion empire, the BBC reported on Tuesday.



The report came after the Sunday Times quoted sources close to the matter as saying that a team from Shandong Ruyi has been holding "discussions and looking at the books" at Arcadia's London headquarters for potential sell-off.



A buyer is likely to pay less than 500 million pounds ($699 million), or half of the group's current valuation, because the deal requires heavy restructuring work and the need to address the group's pension plan deficit, the Guardian reported Sunday.



In response, Arcadia said in a statement that "neither Sir Philip Green [chairman of Arcadia] nor any of the directors of Arcadia have ever met or had any contact with Shandong Ruyi, and they have never been to the Arcadia offices as was suggested to look at the company's books," the BBC report noted.



Shandong Ruyi had not responded to an interview request by the Global Times.



Arcadia has 2,800 stores around the world, but some of its brands such as Topshop, Burton and Miss Selfridge, are struggling amid the rise of online rivals or experiencing falling revenues, according to media reports.



Industry insiders said that the reported deal would boost Topshop's presence in the Chinese market, industry website chinasspp.com reported on Wednesday. "Topshop lags significantly behind compared with its rivals like H&M and Zara, which entered China a decade ago," the report noted.



Shandong Ruyi, based in Jining city, East China's Shandong Province, has embarked on a shopping spree for Western luxury clothing and accessories to build a fashion empire in recent years, making itself a rising "dark horse" in the sector, according to the report.



In February, the company signed deals to purchase a majority stake in Swiss shoemaker Bally from Luxembourg-based JAB Holding.





