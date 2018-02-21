Online streaming still growing at a fast pace

China's online streaming sector continued its rapid growth in 2017 amid tightened content supervision, according to a report on China's internet development.
The sector had some 422 million users by the end of 2017, up 22.6 percent from 2016, said a report from the China Internet Network Information Center.
Moreover, 29 percent of China's 772 million online population are using video game streaming and 28.5 percent are watching live reality shows online, the report said.
A separate report from the Ministry of Culture
said that revenue from the service reached 30.45 billion yuan ($4.8 billion) last year, up 39 percent from 2016.
Action has been taken by the regulators to address problems such as the streaming of violent and inappropriate content.
At least 18 live streaming apps were shut down last year, and earlier this month, the accounts of 1,401 live streamers were blocked due to their violation of the law.