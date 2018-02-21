Temple fair held in Beijing to celebrate Spring Festival

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/2/21 20:28:53

Clowns perform for visitors at a temple fair held in the Shijingshan amusement park in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 21, 2018. With snacks and performances, the temple fair was held to celebrate the Spring Festival holiday. Photo: Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin


 

Visitors attend a temple fair held in the Shijingshan amusement park in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 21, 2018. With snacks and performances, the temple fair was held to celebrate the Spring Festival holiday. Photo: Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin


 

An actress performs for visitors at a temple fair held in the Shijingshan amusement park in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 21, 2018. With snacks and performances, the temple fair was held to celebrate the Spring Festival holiday. Photo:Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin


 

Posted in: CHINA
