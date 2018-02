Tourists watch the Hukou Waterfall in Jixian County in north China's Shanxi Province on Feb 21, 2018. As temperature rose in recent days, ice at the Hukou Waterfall of Yellow River melts and attracts many tourists.Photo: Xinhua/Lyu Guiming

