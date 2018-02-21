AQI lowest in Shanghai history over holiday

Shanghai's Air Quality Index (AQI) was the lowest in history over the recent Spring Festival holiday, Wenhui Daily reported Wednesday. PM 2.5 concentrations between Chinese New Year's Eve through the fifth day of the holiday week, usually a peak period of pollution due to fireworks, reached a record low.



It is an ancient tradition to set off firecrackers in the early morning hours of the fifth day of the lunar new year to welcome the God of Wealth. According to the environmental supervision, however, the average hourly concentrations of PM 2.5 was only 51 micrograms per cubic meter, which indicates that the city's fireworks ban was successful, according to Shanghai Environmental Protection Bureau.



According to statistics released Tuesday, the number of fireworks set off outside of the outer ring road Monday night declined by 43.54 percent compared with 2017, with no fireworks reported inside the outer ring road.

