Shanghainese prefer to travel over Spring Fest

More Shanghai residents prefer traveling during Spring Festival, The Beijing News reported Wednesday.



According to a new survey conducted during Chinese New Year holiday week, 87.5 percent of tourists traveled to nearby sites while 12.5 percent went on long-distance journeys.



Suzhou, Hangzhou and Zhuhai were the most popular short-distance destinations, while Beijing, Xiamen and Chengdu were the most popular long-distance destinations.



In addition, many tourists chose to visit temples or climb mountains to pray for good fortune.



Details from the survey also show that travelers are paying more attention to high-quality travel experiences, with the average tourist spending 35 percent more on their holidays than the previous year.





