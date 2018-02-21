Students stressed during Spring Fest

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"I spent half of my holiday doing homework!"Due to the relatively late arrival of Spring Festival this year as a result of the lunar calendar, many local students and their parents found their holiday week shortened, which meant having to spend the past seven days cramming, Shanghai Morning Post reported Tuesday. This year's winter holiday was from January 26 to February 22. Many students felt rushed to complete their assignments on time before school will resume Friday. Many were seen doing homework on trains and airplanes.