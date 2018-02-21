Guizhou to push big data use

Southwest China's Guizhou Province will boost the application of new-generation information technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence in the real economy, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



By 2022, big data will be applied to more than 10,000 corporations in the real economy and added value from the digital economy will take up 33 percent of the province's GDP, according to the report.



Guizhou will also step up efforts to develop the cloud computing industry and will introduce a batch of cloud computing companies to provide services for the local government and companies in the province.



