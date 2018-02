A black-headed gull takes food near the Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province on Feb 21, 2018. Every year in autumn and winter, black-headed gulls flew to Kunming for warmer weather. Photo: Xinhua/Hu Chao

