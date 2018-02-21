Investors still keen on gold

Despite mixed performance for the international gold price during the Spring Festival holidays, Chinese investors are still holding an "optimistic" view on the prospects of the gold market in the lunar Year of the Dog, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Wednesday.



In the first half of the holidays, the price soared, but it declined in the second half due to a rebound in the US dollar. The international gold price has surged about 2 percent since the beginning of 2018.



This "good opening, combined with the metal's function to hedge against risks" means Chinese investors are keen on investing in the gold market in the new year, the report noted.



