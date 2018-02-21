Hanking bids for Primary Gold

China Hanking Holdings launched a takeover bid for Australia's Primary Gold on Wednesday in line with a plan to build a long-term Australian gold business, valuing the target company at A$37.5 million ($29.6 million).



China Hanking, which already owns 8.4 percent of Primary Gold, will offer A$0.0575 a share for the miner through its unit Hanking Australia Investment, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Wednesday.



Shares in Primary Gold, which have been suspended since February 16, jumped as much as 33 percent to A$0.52 a share when trading resumed.



Primary Gold said the offer was pitched at a significant premium.





