Bourses take stake in Dhaka exchange

A consortium formed by the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange has won a bid to become a strategic investor in the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the main stock exchange in Bangladesh, according to media reports.



The board of directors of the DSE voted unanimously on Monday to sell 25 percent of its shares to the Chinese consortium, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported. The proposal will go to the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) for approval, according to the report.



The Chinese consortium beat tough competition from the National Stock Exchange of India, which also offered to buy the stake and was said to be favored by the BSEC.



The Dhaka Tribune said that the DSE chose the Chinese consortium because it was the better offer in terms of value and technical support.

