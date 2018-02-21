Xinlan phone plant in Uganda

The government of Uganda has endorsed a plan by Xinlan Group of China to establishing a smartphone factory.



Bemanya Twebaze, CEO of the Uganda Registration Services Bureau said on Tuesday that a delegation from Xinlan Group is expected in Uganda next month to sign the $10 million deal.



The plan was launched in July, 2017 when a government delegation that visited China asked Chinese authorities to give Uganda a comprehensive cyber-security solution, including technical capacity to monitor and curb increasing social media misuse.



"Once the project kicks off, a total of 5,000 Ugandans are expected to get jobs and the project will also help enhance access to internet in the country," Twebaze said.



The Chinese company is expected to use local minerals such as coltan to make the devices. Xinlan is the overseas investment arm of the Amoi Group.

