Lego enters into classrooms

Danish toymaker Lego is hoping to build a following with Chinese parents by promoting its place in the classroom.



The company, famous for its bright-colored building blocks, is working with local education departments, State schools and private education providers to have children play with Lego blocks as a way to boost motor skills, creativity and attention spans.



The drive is in part a nod to the country's focus on learning and also a reflection of how the market is booming in importance as growth in the US and Europe slows.



In September, Lego said it would lay off 8 percent of its staff and revamp its business after reporting its first sales decline in more than a decade. Its most recent revenue figures, for the first half of 2017, showed a year-on-year decline of 5 percent to 14.9 billion Danish krone($2.5 billion).





